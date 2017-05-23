WINFIELD — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Friday morning.

Jeffrey N. Maney, 28, and Margaret "Gayle" Bridges, 60, both of Winfield, were killed in the two-vehicle accident, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27, just south of the Pine Grove Road intersection.

Reportedly, both drivers died at the scene of the accident, which drew a large response from emergency responders.

According to a report filed by Trooper Michael Wilson of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Maney, who was northbound in a 2010 Nissan Sentra, crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with Bridges' 2013 Kia Optima.

Wilson's report stated that seat belts were not in use in either vehicle, which may have made a difference in the outcome of the accident.

The accident snarled traffic in the Winfield area for hours, with U.S. Hwy. 27 closed in either direction for the remainder of the morning. The highway remained closed for almost four hours as a Tennessee Highway Patrol investigative team reconstructed the accident.

A funeral service for Bridges was conducted Tuesday at Pine Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Roger Bridges, daughters Megan Chitwood, Deana Duncan and Missy Fischer, 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Maney is scheduled for today (Thursday) at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida. He is survived by a daughter, Madisyn Maney, and his parents, Judy and Nolan Maney.

