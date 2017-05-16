HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County woman has been indicted on charges that she financially exploited an elderly woman and stole tens of thousands of dollars from her.

Denise Nicole Aldridge was indicted by a Scott County grand jury on Tuesday and charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and theft over $10,000, after allegedly stealing from another Scott County woman over the course of several months.

According to the indictment that was handed down by the grand jury, Aldridge is accused of financially exploiting the victim between November 2015 and July 2016.

