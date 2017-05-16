HUNTSVILLE — The one agenda item at Thursday’s meeting of the Scott County Board of Education which created an atypical amount of dissent was not discussed at all before the votes were taken.

An agenda item to award a project to pave the Scott High School parking lot was supposed to have been already discussed at the board’s previous work session, although board member John V. Thompson said after the meeting that there was limited discussion at the workshop. Thompson said any questions related to the agenda item could have been discussed and addressed at the work session.

Regardless, after a motion by Thompson and second by Tommy Silcox was made to accept a bid by Miller Paving, the item was voted down.

