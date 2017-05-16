A Whitley City woman who had been banned from the Oneida Walmart store for shoplifting was arrested and charged with theft after allegedly attempting to sell several types of ink pens and head bands from the store on Friday.

Shannon Marie Schenck, 41, of Whitley City, Ky., landed in jail over $41.08 in merchandise that she allegedly attempted to steal from the store, according to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Michael Blaker.

