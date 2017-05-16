HUNTSVILLE — The Oneida Special School District is requesting Scott County’s assistance with the purchase of school buses on a five-year cycle.

Dr. Jeanny Hatfield, the school district’s director, appeared before County Commission on Monday to request the financial assistance, requesting the first bus to be purchased in fiscal year 2018-2019, then a new bus be purchased on a five-year rotation thereafter. Hatfield said cuts in funding at the state and federal levels have necessitated the request.

“I would not come to you unless there was an absolute need for this,” Hatfield told commissioners, adding that the school system is losing $70,000 just in federal funding in the upcoming budget year.

