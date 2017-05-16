An Oneida woman was charged with child neglect and drug possession on Friday, after allegedly being so intoxicated that she fell asleep inside McDonald’s and left her small child unattended.

Jacklyn D. Barger, 25, of Pine Creek Road in Oneida, was arrested Friday evening by Oneida Police Department K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers after a minor traffic accident in the McDonald’s parking lot.

According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, he was summoned to the fast food restaurant to investigate the accident, which occurred when another driver bumped into Barger’s pickup truck.

While both women informed Jeffers that they did not want a report filed on the accident, Jeffers noticed that Barger “seemed very intoxicated,” he wrote in the affidavit. Allegedly, she told Jeffers that she “was tired and had no sleep.” However, Jeffers discovered a morphine pill and an Adapex pill on Barger’s person, according to the warrant.

An employee of McDonald’s told Jeffers that Barger had fallen asleep inside the restaurant, and her three-year-old child “was standing up in his high chair about to fall out,” Jeffers wrote in the warrant. The employee told Jeffers that she had to shake Barger to wake her up.

Barger was charged with child neglect, public intoxication, and possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs.

The incident was the latest in a series of arrests in Scott County in recent weeks that have seen suspects charged with child neglect after being found in possession of drugs in the presence of their children.

Woman charged with attempt to sell meth: An Oneida woman was arrested Tuesday, May 9, after allegedly attempting to sell methamphetamine to a confidential informant being utilized by the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force as part of an undercover drug sting.

Abigail Marie Murphy, 18, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale, after allegedly attempting to sell meth to the confidential informant.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department’s Bill Miller, who is assigned to the drug task force, Murphy had set up a deal to sell an eight ball and a half of meth to the informant. An eight ball of meth is approximately 3.5 grams of the illicit drug.

According to Miller’s warrant, Murphy was also in possession of marijuana and admitted to ownership of both drugs, while also admitting that she was meeting someone for the purpose of selling the meth.

That was just one of three arrests by OPD officers Tuesday on charges related to drug trafficking. Also arrested were Matthew B. Lawson, 20, of Pioneer, and Natalie N. Brumbalow, 34, of Oneida.

Those arrests occurred when Miller and OPD K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers utilized a confidential informant to set up a drug buy at the Scott County Food Court in south Oneida.

According to warrants, the informant was to have purchased meth and Oxycodone. When officers arrived at the location, they found Brumbalow parked next to a vehicle containing Lawson and Jonathan Sexton. Allegedly, Sexton attempted to conceal drugs after spotting the officers. However, the officers were able to recover a bag containing four Oxycodone tablets and a bag of syringes.

Lawson allegedly told officers that the syringes were his, while Sexton told officers he was selling the pills to Brumbalow. Allegedly, Brumbalow admitted to officers that she was at the location to obtain narcotics.

Brumbalow was charged with conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance, while Lawson was charged with conspiracy to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.