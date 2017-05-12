HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County woman has been indicted on charges that she financially exploited an elderly woman and stole tens of thousands of dollars from her.

Denise Nicole Aldridge was indicted by a Scott County grand jury on Tuesday and charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and theft over $10,000, after allegedly stealing from another Scott County woman over the course of several months.

According to the indictment that was handed down by the grand jury, Aldridge is accused of financially exploiting the victim between November 2015 and July 2016.

Under Tennessee law, financial exploitation of the elderly is a criminal charge involving the exploitation of a person 18 years of age or older who is unable to manage their own resources due to advanced age, or due to mental or physical disability. Theft over $10,000 covers theft cases involving at least $10,000 but not more than $60,000.

Two others were also charged with theft by the grand jury. Kenneth Lee Mullins II, 25, was indicted for theft after allegedly stealing a dog in October 2016. Mullins was also indicted on a charge of cruelty to animals after allegedly causing injuries to the dog.

Jason Edward Laxton, meanwhile, was indicted on a single count of theft over $1,000. Laxton, 37, is accused of stealing personal property from an Oneida man in July 2016.

In a separate indictment, Joseph Lee Acres was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault by strangulation, and one count of simple assault, after allegedly displaying two knives and strangling one woman, while also assaulting a second woman, on Feb. 1.

Also indicted on a single count of aggravated assault was Jerry Wayne Phillips II, 40, who allegedly used a motor vehicle to assault a Scott County Sheriff's Department law enforcement officer in March 2016. In a separate indictment, Phillips was charged with driving on a revoked license, second offense, speeding, violation of the financial responsibility law and failure to appear, all stemming from the same March 2016 incident.

Another indictment charged Edward Calvin Baxter, 66, of Oneida, with stalking. According to the indictment, Baxter harassed a woman over a period of several months from December 2016 through March 2017. Baxter is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 2015 for attempt to commit sexual battery.

In separate indictments, three Scott Countians were charged with drug trafficking. Among them were Wanda Sue Goodman, David Brian Owens and John Robin Litton.

Goodman, 48, was named in a lengthy indictment that included one count of sale of a Schedule II controlled substance, one count of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, and eight counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver. The charges stem from a March 2015 bust, in which Goodman allegedly was found in possession of several drugs, including Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Buprenorphine and Oxymorphone.

Owens, 32, was named in a four-count indictment that included charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from a Feb. 1 incident, in which Owens was allegedly found in possession of a half-gram of meth, along with plastic baggies that would be used to package the drug for sale, pipes and hypodermic needles.

Litton, 46, was named in a three-count indictment that included possession of meth with the intent to sell and deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Allegedly, Litton was busted with possession of more than half a gram of meth in September 2015, along with drug paraphernalia that included a scale, pipe, syringe and snorting straw.

Finally, several Scott Countians were indicted on DUI charges. Among them: Tammy Brawner 41, was charged with fourth offense DUI, introduction of drugs into a penal institution and simple possession of Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs, stemming from an April 2016 arrest. James Adam Lloyd, 40, was charged with third offense DUI, violation of the implied consent law, violation of the financial responsibility law, speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain his lane, all stemming from a Feb. 3 arrest. Kenneth Ray Strunk, 70, was indicted on two counts of DUI, stemming from a March 5 arrest. And Dustin Michael Phillips, 26, was also indicted on two counts of DUI, stemming from an October 2016 arrest.