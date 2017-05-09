Nelson Harness, Jr., 70, of the Brimstone community, passed away May 6, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.

Born March 10, 1947, he was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Mary Harness; wife, Norma Harness; infant children, Patrica Harness and David Harness; brothers, Charles and Raymond Harness; and sisters: Wanda Gail, Joyce Faye and Rosalee.

He is survived by his son, Nelson (Norma) Harness of Robbins; daughters, Debbie (James) Pritt of Blountville, Tenn., and Shawna Harness of Robbins; step-daughter, Nikki (Archie) Wentz of Robbins; grandchildren: Brian Jones, Amber Jeffers, Allison Francis, Breanna Harness, Olivia Pritt, Alyssa Pritt, and Dalton Harness; great-grandchildren, Davin and Kable; brothers, Wayne Harness, and Wendell (Gid) Harness, both of Robbins; sister, Marilyn Byrge of Helenwood; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 9, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Byrge officiating. Music was provided by Marilyn Byrge and Leshia Byrge. Interment followed at Laurel-Dale Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.