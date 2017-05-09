Kenneth Ray Owens, 83, passed away April 30, 2017, at Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville, Georgia.

Born December 28, 1933, he was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Cora Owens; wife, Jackie Chaney Owens; grandson, Anthony Slaven; and sister, Rosie Owens.

He is survived by his children: Benny (Lisa) Owens, Tommy (Sharon) Owens, Barbara (Paul) Michaels, Delores Bryan) Norman, Bonnie Lovinggood, and Bobby Owens; grandchildren: John, Bill, Jake, and Eddie Slaven, Tammy Daugherty, Brad Owens, Jason and Curtis Norman, Justin and Delesha Owens, Michael Johnston, Aaron Pennington, Heather Owens, Jennifer, Dewayne, Daron, and Christopher Lovinggood, and Eric Walker; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 5, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment followed.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.