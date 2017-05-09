Jimmy David Jones, 58, of Oneida, passed away May 6, 2017, at his home.

Born in Scott County, October 22, 1958, he was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Cleda West Jones; grandchild, Rachel Russell; brothers: Kenneth, Bill, and Roger Jones; sister, Betty Lewallen Watson; and in-laws: Glen McCartt, Julius Lewallen, and Patricia Jones.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his children: Renea (Jackie) Smith, and Toby Jones, both of Oneida, Jason (Stacey) Jones of Helenwood, Jessica (Eddie) Norfleet of Monticello, Ky., and Derek Jones of Huntsville; grandchildren: Haley, Alexis, Samantha, Alyssa, Chris, Anna, Bryson, John, Kaylin, Isaiah, Cole, Kane, Lily, Erin, Xander, Atikus, Braxton, Josiah, Kyleigh, Rylin, Gabby and Sophia; mother of his children and spouse, Tammy Jones; sister, Barbara McCartt; special friends: Ray and Cora Marlow, Rhonda Paulen, and Aneisa Burress; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 8, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Guy Ainsworth officiating. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.