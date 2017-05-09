An Oneida man is facing child neglect charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine in the presence of a child.

Michael W. Easter, 40, of Oneida, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Thursday following a child welfare check at a camper trailer on Natasha Lane.

Authorities said that Easter and the child's mother occupied the camper, which was located behind a residence.

According to a warrant filed by OPD K-9 officer Toby Jeffers, police recovered three small baggies of meth, along with two meth pipes, a set of scales, a marijuana pipe and four marijuana bongs at the scene. Allegedly, Easter admitted to having the marijuana pipe, which he handed over to authorities. The rest of the items were discovered during a search of the home.

Easter was charged with possession of meth for resale, child endangerment, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The warrant did not state what circumstances led to the child welfare check.