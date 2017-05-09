Cleavous Lowe, 88, of Oneida, passed away May 2, 2017, at Select Specialty in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, September 8, 1928, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Celia Goad Lowe; wife, Nevva Lowe; brothers: Archie David, Leo, and Odis Marion Lowe; and sisters, Violet Kennedy and Artie Gibson.

He is survived by his sons: Freddie (Sharon) Lowe, Billy (Judy) Lowe, and Jimmy (Debbie) Lowe; grandchildren: Melissa Fults, Danielle Stephens, Michael Lowe, Dustin Lowe, Lynsey Lowe, and Kelsey Burke; great-grandchildren: Logan, Kaylynn, Kaden, Lexy, Olivia, Dylan, Kison, Khloe, and Kaylie; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 4, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Billy Lowe and Bro. Logan Fults officiating. Graveside service was conducted May 5, at Hazel Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.