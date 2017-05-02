A Scott County couple chose the wrong place to try to get "high" on Friday.

The pair were arrested by Oneida Police Department officers, charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, and had several hundred dollars in cash seized after authorities received an anonymous complaint of two people injecting drugs in the parking lot of the Paint Rock Car Wash just off S.R. 456 in east Oneida.

Arrested were Mark A. Lay II, 27, and Brittany R. Ware, 29. According to warrants filed by Oneida Police Department investigator Bill Miller and K-9 officer Toby Jeffers, the two were found to be in possession of a large amount of meth, paraphernalia and cash.

Allegedly, Jeffers arrived on the scene after the complaint call to find Lay and Ware injecting drugs while sitting in a silver car. Jeffers made the two get out of the vehicle and allegedly discovered 22 grams of meth, along with a pipe used to smoke meth and baggies that are typically used to package meth for resale.

Jeffers wrote in the warrant that Lay was asleep behind the wheel of the car by the time he arrived, while Ware was loading a syringe with drugs. Allegedly, she "was shoving money around in the floor and trying to put something up her dress" after realizing that Jeffers was approaching the vehicle.

After being ordered to remove the items from her clothing, Ware allegedly produced a bag containing the 22 grams of meth, which was packaged for resale, along with Xanax tablets. Several other syringes and resale baggies were recovered from inside the vehicles.

Authorities also seized $407 in cash, along with the 2001 Honda Civic the couple were driving.

The two were charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, while Ware was also charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug.