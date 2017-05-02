JAMESTOWN — Two weeks ago, Grace Sexton placed herself in Scott High’s track and field recordbooks by breaking Dara Thompson Kline’s 22-year-old school record in the 300-meter hurdles.

It didn’t take long for the new record to fall.

In Tuesday’s (April 25) meet at York Institute, Sexton broke her own school record, as the Lady Highlanders swept the top three spots in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

Sexton came home first in the 300-meter event with a time of 50.75 seconds.

And that was not the only record performance at Tuesday’s meet.

Abbey Overton tied Amy Sexton’s 30-year-old school record in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 17.9 seconds as she also captured a first place finish.

Shelby Yancey finished second in the 100-meter event, with a time of 19.3 seconds, while Sexton finished third, with a time of 19.59 seconds.

In the 300-meter event, Yancey finished second, in 55.96 seconds, and Overton finished third, in 57.78 seconds.

It was a big day for Sexton, who also finished second in two other events. In the 200-meter dash, she finisehd with a time of 30.38 seconds. And, in the 800-meter run, she finished with a time of 3:01.10.

Other highlights from Tuesday’s meet included:

• Gabriella Boles won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:27.

• Jessica McCullah won the long jump, with a distance of 13 ft., 10.5 in. Amanda Ellis and Jestine Phillips tied for third, with a distance of 11 ft., 4.5 in.

• The Lady Highlanders’ 4x800 meter relay team won with a time of 13:14.

• Lou Chaney finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 14.13 seconds, while teammate Zoe Parker finished fifth, with a time of 14.36 seconds.

• Chaney also finished third in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 31.06, while Yancey finished fourth, with a time of 31.47.

• Kristin Skogman finished second in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:16, while Becca Jeffers finished third in 1:19, Katie Chambers finished fourth in 1:21, and Flora May Ayers finished fifth in 1:21.60.

• Zoe Carson finished second in the discus, with a distance of 56 ft., while Skogman finished fourth, with a distance of 52 ft., 7 in.

• The 4x100 meter relay team finished second, with a time of 1:02.30, while the 4x400 meter relay team also finished second, with a time of 5:21. The 4x200 meter relay team finished fourth, with a time of 2:20.

On the boys’ side, Tyler Little won two events, as did Nathan Cook.

Little won the 400-meter dash, with a time of 55.78 seconds. He also finished first in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:14. Teammate Jaden Goodman finished fifth, with a time of 3:07.

Cook won both the discus and the shot put events, with a distance of 103 ft. in the discus and 36 ft. in the shot put. In the discus, teammate Caleb Carson finished third, with a distance of 78 ft., 6 in., while Austin Ayers finished fifth, with a distance of 74 ft., 11 in. In the shot put, Matt Boshears finished second, with a distance of 34 ft., 6 in.

Among other highlights Tuesday:

• Little finished fifth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 12.13 seconds.

• Andrew Zachary finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 6:38.

• Noah Fladie finished fourth in the long jump, with a distance of 14 ft., 5 in., and fifth in the triple jump, with a distance of 29 ft., 4 in.

• The Highlanders’ 4x100 meter and 4x800 meter relay teams each finished second, with times of 58.6 seconds and 11:15, respectively.

Campbell County meet: In a home meet against Campbell County and Claiborne on Thursday, Sexton again won in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 51.57 seconds. Teammates Shelby Yancey and Abbe Overton finished third and fourth, with times of 56.89 seconds and 57.80 seconds, respectively.

Gabriella Boles posted another win in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 6:23.45, while also finishing second in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:45.22.

Other highlights on the girls’ side at Thursday’s meet included a two-three finish for Yancey and Overton in the 100-meter hurdles, with identical times of 18.39 seconds.

In the 100-meter dash, Lou Chaney finished fifth with a time of 15.01 seconds.

Kristin Skogman finished fifth in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:17.8.

On the boys’ side, Tyler Little continued to show the way, picking up two more wins. He won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:18.01, finishing better than 18 seconds ahead of his closest competitor. And, in the 3,200-meter run, Little won with a tie of 12:47.87 seconds. Teammate Andrew Zachary finished fourth in that event, with a time of 16:10.40.

Little also finished second in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:09.36.