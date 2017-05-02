COALFIELD — The Yellow Jackets got one against the Indians. But they couldn’t get both.

Oneida wrapped up the regular season District 4-A championship with a 6-0 win at Coalfield’s place on Friday, in the process avenging the only loss of the district campaign.

Three days after losing a heartbreaker at Bear Creek when Coalfield scored four runs in the final inning, Oneida made the drive to southern Morgan County and returned the favor, putting six runs on the board for a shutout win over the Yellow Jackets.

Caleb Jeffers pitched a complete-game shutout for the Indians in Friday’s rematch, giving up just two hits across seven innings while striking out 11 and walking two.

Oneida managed 11 hits, which it turned into six runs. Jonah Harper hit a leadoff home run in the second inning to give the Indians a lead they would not relinquish. Before Coalfield could manage an out, Oneida had added to its lead, with Landon Phillips driving Drew Crabtree home from first with an RBI single to left field.

The Indians pushed the lead to 3-0 in the next inning, with Crabtree scoring Jakob Hamilton on an RBI single to center field.

Harper had another big hit in the fourth, scoring Jeffers on an RBI single. Two batters later, Phillips walked with the bases loaded, scoring Hamilton.

Finally, Crabtree singled in the seventh, then scored on an error.

The win earned Oneida the top seed heading into the district tournament, which will be played in Coalfield. The Indians will face either the bracket’s No. 3 team or No. 7 team on Saturday.

Coalfield 6, Oneida 2: For five innings, neither team scored at Bear Creek on Tuesday (April 25). Then the fireworks started.

Oneida and Coalfield each put two runs on the board in the sixth inning of the much-anticipated series opener between District’s top two teams. But it was the Yellow Jackets who came out on top, after a four-run seventh inning.

Jonathan Wilson struck out seven batters and kept Coalfield off the board for five innings. But the Yellow Jackets managed to get their bats going late, and the four runs in the seventh were too much for the Indians to overcome. Caleb Jeffers and Landon Phillips drove in Oneida’s two runs in the sixth inning.

Despite the loss, Oneida ended the District 4-A regular season by outscoring its opponents 111-9 in 12 games.