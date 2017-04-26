Timothy “James” Smith, II, passed away February 22, 2017, at Wallula Gap in Walla Walla County, Washington.

Born in Schenectady, New York, May 27, 1977, he was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend and loved spending time with friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, kayaking, caving, camping, rafting, skiing, climbing, snowshoeing, huckleberry picking and running. He also loved live shows and collecting music. He shared his love of music, the outdoors, archaeology, biology and geology with his son. Some of his favorite places to hike and boat were the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Tennessee; Little River, Tenn.; Priest Lake, Idaho; Palouse Falls, Wash.; and Besancon, France.

He was a graduate of The University of Tennessee with BS and graduate studies in anthropology; and was an archaeologist for more than 15 years. His recent posts were at McNary Wildlife Refuge (USFWS) in Washington State and Big South Fork NRRA (NPS) in East Tennessee. He was a member of the National Speleological Society and he co-authored research papers presented at the 76th Annual Meeting of the Southeastern Archaeological Society (2016), the Kentucky Heritage Council’s Annual Meeting (2015), and the Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology (2007).

He is survived by his wife, Katie Peterson Smith; children, James and Laurel Mae; his parents, Timothy and Suzanne Smith; brother, Phil (Shelby) Smith; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Carlene Peterson; and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life service will be conducted from 2 - 5 p.m., Sunday, April 30, at the Relix Theater in Knoxville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund, www.EDF.org.