Ivie Jean Thompson Senecal, 74, passed away April 16, 2017, at the home of her sister in Cookeville, following a lingering illness.

Born in Scott County, July 26, 1942, she was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Texie Jeffers Thompson; husband, Frederick Senecal; grandparents, Abe and Stella Thompson Jeffers; brothers: Lillard, Dorsey, and infant, Walter David Thompson; nieces: Shelly Snapp, Cindy Schwass, and Shawna Corder; and sister-in-law, Brenda Thompson.

She was a landscape artist and won many awards at the Scott County Fair over the years. In her earlier years, she loved to cook, bake, and sing gospel music and was a walking testimony of her Lord Jesus Christ. No matter where she was, she never failed to tell someone about the Lord and what He meant to her. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and also attended Big Ridge Road Missionary Baptist Church for many years. She always attended church until her health would no longer allow her to attend.

She is survived by her brothers, Willie (Ellie) Thompson and Denzil (Rhonda) Thompson, both of Oneida; sister, Kathy (Carl) Kester of Cookeville; nephews and nieces: Aron (Rose) Thompson, Dustin (Ashley) Thompson, Dorinda Ray and Kimberly Kidd, all of Oneida; sisters-in-law, Pat Thompson of Guilford, Ind., and Marie Slaven of Oneida; special cousin, Dorothy (Richard) Shoemaker; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 18, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Phillip Kazee officiating. Interment was conducted April 19, at Carson Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.