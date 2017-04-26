Darrin Lee Byrd, 48, passed away April 16, 2017.

Born February 20, 1969, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Rev. Leon Byrd, and Joe and Alene Hutson; and nephew, Zachary Byrd.

He is survived by his parents, Chester and Jolene Hutson Byrd; grandmother, Minnie Byrd; daughter, Alexis Lee (Cody) Orick; grandson, Colton Orick; brother, Darrell (Amy) Byrd; sister, Sandra (Eric) Pletz; nieces and nephews: Emily Byrd, Nicolette Bush, and Julian, Corinne, and Grayson Pletz; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation was conducted April 22, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Charlie Lowe and Bro. Jeff Watson officiating. Music was provided by Lea Washam. Interment followed at Norma Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.