Charlene Day, 89, of Huntsville, passed away April 18, 2017, at Oneida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, August 2, 1927, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Jeffers and Artha Bond Christian; husband, Howard Day; infant sister, and infant brother, Sylvester Pergram.

She was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years.

She is survived by her sisters, Florene (Gordon) Lowe of Albany, Indiana, and Helen Duncan of LaFollette; special nieces, Dianne Duncan and Stacie Duncan; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 21, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Watson and Bro. Tom Burress officiating. Music was provided by George Byrd and Linda Day. Interment followed at Hutson Cemetery.

Arrangements by West- Murley Funeral Home.