KNOXVILLE — Scott High track and field athletes performed well at Tuesday’s Roadrunner Invitational at Austin-East High School, and nowhere was that more evident than in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles.

The Highlanders pulled off a one-two-three sweep in the event, with Abbey Overton leading the way to capture one of several first place finishes for Scott High.

Overton completed the event with a time of 18.46 seconds, and was followed closely by teammate Shelby Yancey, who finished in 18.75. Fellow Highlander Grace Sexton finished third, with a time of 19.88.

Sexton then turned around and won the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 52.39 seconds. Yancey and Overton finished fourth and fifth, with times of 57.4 and 58.41 seconds.

Overall, Scot High’s girls finished second among the eight teams competing in the Roadrunner Invitational. The Highlanders were edged out by Union County, but finished ahead of Austin-East, Chattanooga Brainerd, Powell, Knox Central and Fulton.

Other highlights for the girls included second place finishes for the 4x400 meter relay team and the 4x800 meter relay team. Gabby Boles finished second in the 1,600-meter run, behind Central’s Kelly Fox. Jessica McCullah finished third in the long jump, behind Austin-East’s Taylor Teasley and Brainerd’s Kenisha Price, with a distance of 12 ft., 11.5 in. Yancey finished fourth with a distance of 12 ft, 5 in. Boles and Amanda Ellis also finished in the top 10, placing ninth and tenth, respectively. Jestine Phillips finished eleventh. Kristin Skogman finished fourth in the discus throw, with a distance of 47 ft., 10 in.

It was a good day for the Scott High boys, as well. Tyler Little picked up a pair of wins, taking first place in both the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run. Nathan Cook also recorded a win in the shot put.

Little won the 800-meter event with a time of 2:18.50, a little more than a second ahead of Austin-East’s Jatwan Forbes, who finished in 2:19.83. Little’s teammate, Andrew Zachary, came home third, with a time of 2:34.79. Scott’s Jaden Goodman was seventh, with a time of 2:59.19.

In the 1,600-meter run, Little won with a time of 5:21.52, a full 13 seconds ahead of Powell’s Joseph Sheppard, who finished second. Scott’s Gage Emmons finished sixth, with a time of 6:22.77, and Zachary finished eighth, with a time of 6:35.48.

Cook won the shot put with a distance of 36 ft., 3 in., beating out Union County’s Tyler Mink, who finished second with a distance of 34 ft., 9 in. Scott’s Matt Boshears and Austin Ayers finished ninth and tenth, respectively. Caleb Carson finished eleventh.

Cook followed up his shot put win with a second place finish in the discus throw, finishing with a distance of 85 ft., 7 in. The winner of the event was Central’s Eddie Stinnett, with a distance of 92 ft., 11 in. Ayers finished fourth in the event, while Boshears and Carson finished seventh and eighth.

The Scott High boys finished fourth in the team standings, behind Austin-East, Knox Central and Powell. The Highlanders beat out Union County, Tyner Academy and Fulton.