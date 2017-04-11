Neil Wayne “Doc” Aldredge, 65, of Oneida, passed away April 4, 2017, following his fight with lung cancer.

Born in Wilmington, Ohio, July 11, 1951, he was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jack” Richard and Wilma Jean Engle Aldredge.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1971 - 1974, during the Vietnam War as a veterinary technician; and helped build an orphanage while serving in Korea.

A serious back injury ended his pursuit of becoming a veterinarian and he graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa, in 1979. He owned and operated Chiropractic Health Services, in Oneida from 1992-2017. When his children were young, he regularly volunteered his time as team doctor for many school athletic teams.

He was a lover of all animals and was trained as an equine chiropractor. He was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church-Huntsville; was a beautiful storyteller, an avid reader, was clever, quick-witted and creative and had a special way with words. He was fast to offer help, and slow to ask for it.

He served as an adjunct professor of anatomy at Roane State Community College; greatly enjoyed the peace of the outdoors, hiking, landscaping, and gardening. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, generosity, kindness, and love. His most cherished pastime was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen Gayle Carroll Aldredge of Oneida; daughters, Miranda (Ryan) Keeton of Oneida, and Erica (Brett) Spiva of Knoxville; grandchildren: Madi, Caroline, and Abby Keeton, and Eva and Isaac Spiva; daughters of his heart, Lena Müller of Berlin, Germany, and Vanessa Celulari of Florianopolis, Brazil; siblings: Pamela (Bob) Nickell of Hillsboro, Ohio, Asa (June) Aldredge of New Carlisle, Ohio, Nancy (Roger) Warren of Urbana, Ohio, and Martin Aldredge, Lonnie (Connie) Aldredge, and Ken Aldredge, all of Springfield, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted April 8, at First Presbyterian Church-Huntsville. Interment was conducted at Pine Knot Cemetery, Pine Knot, Ky.

Arrangements by Pine Knot Funeral Home.