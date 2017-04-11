Marcy Jean Cross, 55, of Oneida, passed away April 6, 2017, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Born in Oneida, February 13, 1962, she was preceded in death by her mother, Sherry York Cross; grandparents: Harold and Maude Cross and Balford and Ella York; and uncle, Mike Cross.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Bill) Miller; father, David (Linda) Cross; grandchildren: Wyatt, Rook and Salem; brother, Tim (Candance) Cross; sister, Patty (Paul) Orick; special relative, Ann (Carmel) Cross; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 13, at New Haven Baptist Church. Her request was cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Upper Cumberland Children’s Center, 22510 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841, or Scott County Women’s Shelter, 19218 N. Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.