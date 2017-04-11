Janet Lee Stanley West, 72, of Oneida, passed away April 4, 2017, at her home.

Born in Jellico, June 23, 1944, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Maudie Reed Stanley; daughter, Denise West; grandson, Chris Bell; and brother, Dilmon Stanley.

She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband: Duell West of Oneida; daughter: Lisa (Greg) Bell; grandchildren: Olivia Freels, Weston Bell, Peyton Orick, and Byron and Bryce Duncan; great-grandson, Topher; siblings: Linda King, Don (Alice) Stanley, and Betty Akers; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 7, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Northrup and Bro. Payton Slaven officiating. Music was provided by Tammy and Justin Wright. Interment followed at West Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.