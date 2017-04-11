Janet Faye Lowe Dolan, 52, of Annadell Road, passed away April 9, 2017, at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette.

Born in Scott County, January 6, 1965, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: Archie David and Nevada Cross Lowe and John and Elizabeth Crabtee Honeycutt.

She was a member of High Point United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Clabe Dolan, Jr.; parents, James Vertrees and Essie Honeycutt Lowe; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; special friend, Patty Griffith; church family, and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Russell and Bro. Billy Lowe officiating. Music was to have been provided by Tunnel Hill United Baptist Church choir. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 13, at Fairview Memorial Gardens

Arrangements by West- Murley Funeral Home.