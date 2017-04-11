Oneida extended its hot start to District 4-A play with a series sweep of Oliver Springs last week.

Senior pitcher Jonathan Wilson tossed his second no-hitter of the district season as the Indians began the series with a 2-0 win at Bear Creek on Monday. The following afternoon, Oneida earned a 5-0 win at Oliver Springs, with Caleb Jeffers pitching a shutout.

The pitching was strong on both sides in Monday’s series opener. The Indians managed just four hits across five innings, but that would prove to be more than enough on a night when Wilson’s pitching proved unhittable.

Oneida’s runs were driven home by Jonah Harper and Tyler Chitwood, and were scored by Wilson and Drew Crabtree.

Those accounted for the Indians’ only four hits of the evening, as Oneida put one run on the board in the first inning and a second in the fourth inning.

Wilson struck out 13 and did not allow a walk. He got better as the game progressed, striking out nine of the last 10 batters he faced.

In Tuesday’s game, Oneida managed seven hits and five runs, while Jeffers pitched yet another shutout for the Indians, who have allowed just one run in district play this season.

Jeffers struck out six to earn the complete-game shutout. Oliver Springs managed five hits, but could not get anyone home.

Wilson had a big day at the plate for the Indians, with three RBIs and two runs scored on a two-for-three batting effort. Oneida’s other runs were batted in by Landon Phillips and Chitwood. Both were scored by Jakob Hamilton.

Oneida did most of its damage in the third and fourth innings, putting up two runs in each inning to build the lead to 5-0.