A Harriman man is facing assault charges in Oneida following a dispute over a child that culminated in the parking lot of the town's Walmart store late Sunday evening.

Timothy J. Roberts, 22, of Harriman, was charged with assault and domestic assault following his arrest by Oneida Police Department patrolman Dustin Laxton shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to warrants, officers were summoned to the store after employees alerted 911 dispatchers of a domestic disturbance that had turned physical.

While Roberts and two women involved in the altercation had all left the parking lot by the time Laxton arrived, the two women drove to Oneida Police Department to file a report.

Allegedly, Roberts had picked up a child, which he fathered with one of the women, and told her that "she would not get him back." Later, the women saw Roberts' vehicle and stopped to speak to the boy, at which point the child's mother grabbed him and ran for her friend's vehicle, according to the warrant.

Laxton wrote in the warrant that Roberts struck the child's mother, and continued to hit her after she had handed the boy to her friend, knocking her to the ground several times.

Roberts then fled the scene with the boy, going to a residence on Big Ridge Road. There, he was questioned by Oneida Police Department investigator Dustin Burke and Scott County Sheriff's Department deputy Tyler Cross before being placed into arrest.