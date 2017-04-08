PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Scott County Commissioner was arrested here Friday morning after allegedly discharging a firearm at a campground.

Trent W. Cross, 40, who represents the Fifth District on Scott County Commission and also serves as the county's medical examiner, was booked at the Sevier County Jail shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Cross was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment, along with vandalism and resisting arrest.

According to arrest warrants filed by the Pigeon Forge Police Department, Cross attempted to pry open the door of a camper following a domestic dispute, then fired shots into the air.

After authorities arrived on the scene, Cross was reportedly tasered during an altercation.

The arrest warrants alleged that Cross was "in an agitated state and had been drinking." One of the warrants alleged that Cross "stated he had a gun and fired gun shots from outside the locked door" of the camper.

Authorities were summoned to the scene at River Edge Campground after receiving reports of shots being fired. There, they learned that Cross had entered a camper trailer, according to warrants. Allegedly, Cross refused to comply with orders to leave the camper and show his hands. An officer wrote in a warrant that Cross finally emerged from the camper but refused to comply with verbal commands, resulting in the use of a taser.

Cross was elected to County Commission in 2014 to represent the Winfield and Pine Hill areas on the county legislative body. He currently serves as chairman of County Commission's Budget and Intergovernmental committees.

Cross also serves in an appointed role as the county's medical examiner. He assumed those duties in 2015 after agreeing to accept the position without pay.