Thomas A. Rozman, 66, of Knoxville, passed away March 28, 2017, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, May 31, 1950, he was preceded in death by his parents, George J., Sr. and Mary T. Movra Rozman; and brother, Gregory V. Rozman.

He was of the Christian faith; and was retired from Walmart after 26 years of service. He traveled extensively to support Walmartís Leadership and Development Program; and also served as a store manager in several states, including the Oneida Walmart for many years.

He is survived his wife, Juanita Rozman of Knoxville; sons: Raymond D. (Chepleting) Taylor of Tomball, Tex., Phil (Jennifer) Meredith of Winfield, and Donald M. (Julie) Rozman of Leesburg, Va.; grandchildren: Dedric, Peyton and Sophia Taylor of Tomball, Tex., and T. J. and Cole Meredith of Winfield; sister: Mary T. (Harry) Aoyagi of Waxhaw, NC; brother, George J. (Shella) Rozman of Gaston, SC; mother-in-law, Lois Taylor of Coolville, Ohio; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted April 1, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. His request was cremation.

