HUNTSVILLE — One of Scott County’s largest employers is growing again, and County Commission has given preliminary approval to the transfer of two parcels of property to facilitate that growth.

County Commission’s Building & Grounds Committee on Monday approved the transfer of two parcels of property at the Mid-County Industrial Park at the request of Takahata Precision Tennessee.

Takahata, which manufactures parts for the automobile industry, is planning its fourth expansion in the second quarter of 2017, which it says will grow its total employment to more than 300.

