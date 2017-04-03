Bobby Wilson, 70, of Strunk, Kentucky, passed away March 29, 2017, at his home.

Born in Oneida, July 26, 1946, he was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Franklin Wilson and Nevada Sauls Wilson Bowling; brothers: Jimmy, Benny, Woodrow, Bill, Harry, Grover, Richard ìDickî, and Eddie Wilson; and sisters: Frankie Nesbitt, Rosellan Gilreath, and Betty Lou Anderson.

He was a truck driver; a member of the Davis Hill Church of God; and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He enjoyed basketball, get-togethers and cookouts with family and friends, and loved visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Kay (Hutson) Wilson, of Strunk, Ky.; sons, Charles Richard ìRichieî (Tonya) Wilson and Dustin Bobby (Laura) Wilson, both of Strunk, Ky.; daughters: Buffy Evonne Wilson of Winfield, Brandy Nichole ìNikkiî Wilson of Strunk, Ky., and April Dawn Ross of Oneida; grandchildren: Justin Wilson, Cody Dople, Megan Massengale, Kirby Ross, Kavan Wilson, Cierra Ross, Sydney Wilson, and Prayleigh Wilson; great-grandchildren: Bray, Braydon, Kyson, and Ella; siblings: Costello (Doris Ann) Wilson of Pine Knot, Drucilla (Charlie) Voss of Englewood, Fla., Patricia ìPatî King of Pine Knot, Ky., Goldie (Joe) Stephens of London, Ky., and Faye (Emory) Baird of Strunk, Ky.; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted April 2, at Pine Knot Funeral Home. Interment followed at Murray Wilson Cemetery, Strunk, Ky.

Arrangements by Pine Knot Funeral Home.