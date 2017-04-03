HUNTSVILLE — Scott High split a double-header with Oakdale on Friday, defeating the Eagles by a 14-2 count in game one before falling by a 12-5 decision in game two.

The Highlanders took care of business in just five innings in the first game, but actually did their damage in the first three innings.

Scott put five runs on the board in the first inning, added seven ore in the second, then capped a sterling batting performance with two more runs in the third to grab a 14-2 lead that would stand until the fifth inning.

Billy Hall had three RBIs and a pair of runs on a two-of-two plate performance. Zach Reagan and Mason Boles each had two RBIs and two runs, while Troy Wilson had two RBIs and a run scored. Reed Fancher had an RBI and two runs, while Jake Todd and Hayden Byrge each had an RBI and a run. Gannon Terry had an RBI, while Aaron Carson scored two runs and Michael Willoughby scored a run.

Fancher earned the win on the mound, striking out four while giving up three hits and one earned run, and walking just one, in five innings of work.

Game two saw Oakdale jump to a 4-1 lead in the first inning and eventually build a 10-3 lead before each team scored two runs in the fifth and final inning.

Fancher had an RBI and a run scored for the Highlanders, as did Wilson. Dakoda Silcox batted in another run. Hall, Todd and Carson scored runs for the Highlanders, as well.