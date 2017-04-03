Four games into the 2017 District 4-A slate, Oneida has jumped to a dominating starts.

In those four games, against two of the teams that are traditionally near the top of the district standings, Oneida has outscored Wartburg and Oakdale by a combined run total of 48-1.

The start is a stunning display of domination even by Oneida’s recent standards. Even when the Indians were marching through the district en route to a state tournament appearance in 2015, they could not boast those numbers.

Last week, Oneida swept a home-and-home series with Wartburg, winning 16-1 in Morgan County on Monday, and winning 10-0 at Bear Creek on Tuesday.

Oneida’s hot start is largely due to its pitching. In Monday’s win over Wartburg, Jonathan Wilson threw a no-hitter. In Tuesday’s win against the Bulldogs, Caleb Jeffers had a perfect game.

Monday’s game saw Wilson strike out nine while giving up no hits in four innings, as the Indians won in a run-rule. Oneida’s lone error led to a Wartburg base-runner and eventual run scored on a night when the Bulldogs could not find a way to hit Wilson.

The Indians, though, had little trouble hitting Wartburg. Oneida’s bats racked up 15 hits, which resulted in 16 runs scored.

Jeffers had a monstrous game at the plate, with five RBIs and two runs scored on a four-of-four batting performance. Wilson had two RBIs and three runs scored while also going four-of-four. Tucker Manis was two-of-two with a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while Seth Cross turned his only official plate appearance into two RBIs and two runs scored.

Jonah Harper also had an RBI for the Indians, while also scoring runs were Lance Williams with two, Harper with two, Jakob Hamilton with one, Drew Crabtree with one and Landon Phillips with one.

Jeffers had a triple and a double, while Wilson had a pair of doubles.

The following evening at Bear Creek, Jeffers put on a clinic from the mound, striking out 15 with no walks and no hits, as he pitched a perfect game en route to the Indians’ 10-0 win in six innings.

Wilson and Jeffers again had big games at the plate. Wilson had three RBIs and two runs scored on a two-of-four batting performance, while Jeffers had three runs scored and two RBIs. Harper also had an RBI, while Williams scored two runs, and Harper, Hamilton and Cross each scored a run.

Oneida was limited to six hits in Tuesday’s game, a sharp contrast to Monday’s hit-fest. But it was more than enough for the Indians with Wartburg unable to find a way to connect on Jeffers.