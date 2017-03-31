HUNTSVILLE — A total of 13 people were indicted by a Scott County grand jury on Tuesday, March 28, on charges that were mostly related to drugs and alcohol.

Among the exceptions were Christopher Nicol Cox, a 36-year-old Scott County man who was indicted on 37 felony charges of raping and sexually assaulting several children (see related story, page A1), and Christopher L. Gallaher, 25, who was indicted on charges related to the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Another exception was Alfred Herman Lindsey, 46, who was indicted on charges of aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault and assault, stemming from a July 2016 incident in which he allegedly assaulted two people.

