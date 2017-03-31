HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man who spurred a nationwide manhunt after bolting amid an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving children has been indicted by a grand jury on a litany of felony charges.

Christopher Nicol Cox, 36, faces a total of 37 charges, all of them felonies, related to allegations that he sexually abused four different underage victims over a span of multiple years.

Cox, who remains in custody after being extradited from Oklahoma in late December, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, March 28. The indictment was the culmination of an investigation that involved the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Children’s Center of the Cumberland's and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

