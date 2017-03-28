Helen Rose McGhee, 83, of Caryville, passed away March 20, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Flossie (Wright) Washam; husband, Odis McGhee; brothers, Denny and Bobby Washam; and sisters: Dean Phillips, Lois Bullock, and Wanda Williams.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended Beech Fork Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and shopping.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Jimmy) McKamey and Betty Bowling, both of Caryville; grandchildren, Justin McKamey and Travis Bowling; brothers, Woody (Debra) Washam and Sonny (Beverly) Washam, both of the Fairview community, and Teddy Washam of Norma; sister, Virginia Ann Day of Norma; former son-in-law, Wayne Bowling; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 23, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. C.W. Fraker officiating. Interment followed at McGhee Cemetery.

