Brandan Michael Velardo, 20, of Huntsville, passed away March 21, 2017, in Helenwood.

Born in Woodbridge, Virginia, November 14, 1996, he is survived by his parents, George Michael Velardo, Jr. and Maria Lynn Velardo; sister, Katrina Lynn Velardo; grandparents: Brenda Sue Wilson, George Michael Velardo, Sr., and Evelyn Velardo; special nephew, Skyler Michael Cates; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 26, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Interment followed at Smithers-Moffett Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.