Barbara Jean Brown Terry, 77, of Oneida, passed away March 20, 2017, at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Born August, 18, 1939, she was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Stella Brown; husband, Thomas E. “Sonny” Terry; one infant sister, and in-laws: Hillary and Lurie Terry and Shirley Roark.

She was a faithful member of New Haven Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons: Greg (Denise) Terry of Oakland, Mike (Kim) Terry of Bartlett, and Kevin (Chalea) Terry and Steven (Patti) Terry, both of Cleveland; grandchildren: Jarrod Terry, Jordan Terry, Alesha White, Seth Terry, Mallori Terry, Coleton Terry, Ashlyn Terry and McKenzie Terry; great-grandchildren: Roan, Linden and Sage; brothers: James (Wanda) Russell and David (Joann) Brown, both of Winfield, and Ken (Joan) Brown of Crossville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Lou Alexander of Bowling Green, Ky.; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 24, at New Haven Baptist Church with Bro. Philip Kazee and Bro. Dale Smith officiating. Graveside service was conducted March 25, at Cooper Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.