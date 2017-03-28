CARYVILLE — Legislation could soon head to the governor’s desk that will allow ATVs on S.R. 63 between Stinking Creek Road and Old Hwy. 63 in western Campbell County.

Senate Bill 811, sponsored by State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, would open S.R. 63 to ATVs any day of the year along that particular stretch. It would differ from the existing law allowing ATVs on S.R. 63 through Huntsville, where ATVs are permitted just two weekends each year.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously last week, 31-0, and will soon go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The legislation would also open S.R. 63 from Titus Hollow Road on the outskirts of Caryville to Ershell Collins Road West, allowing ATVs to access businesses located at Interstate 75’s Exit 141.

Other sections of Campbell County roadway that would be opened to ATVs under the law include S.R. 116 from U.S. Hwy. 25W to Better Chance Road; U.S. Hwy. 25W from S.R. 116 to Dogwood Road; U.S. Hwy. 25W from North Tennessee Avenue to Ivy Dale Road; U.S. Hwy. 25W from McClouds Trail to 4267 U.S. Hwy. 25W South, U.S. Hwy. 25W from Austin Powder Road to the Peabody Convenience Center; and U.S. Hwy. 25W from Highcliff Road to the Kentucky state line.

The bill was sought by tourism officials in Campbell County, where efforts are ongoing to capitalize on the boon in ATV tourism that began in Scott County and has since filtered to Campbell, Anderson and even Morgan counties.

A separate bill would open S.R. 116 from Petros to the Morgan-Anderson county line to ATVs.

While Scott County tourism promoters were successful in getting S.R. 63 opened to ATVs on two weekends each year, efforts to convince state lawmakers to expand that law to include additional weekends have failed. In the meantime, U.S. Hwy. 25W through Rocky Top, formerly known as Lake City, has been opened to ATVs every day of the year.