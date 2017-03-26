JELLICO — Reed Fancher batted in five runs, and Jake Todd and Hayden Byrge each batted in two more, as Scott High rolled to a 13-6 win over Jellico here Friday.

Rancher had five RBIs on a pair of hits. Todd was two-of-two at the plate, with four runs scored in addition to his RBIs. Byrge scored three runs on a one-of-three plate performance.

Aaron Carson had three runs scored, while Billy Hall had two runs and an RBI on a pair of hits.

The Highlanders scored four runs in the first inning, and five in the sixth, to pull away for the win.

Mason Boles and Fancher each pitched two innings for the Highlanders, with each striking out four and giving up a pair of unearned runs. Todd and Hall each pitched an inning as well.

Scott jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and was up 4-2 when the third inning began. The Highlanders put two runs on the board in each of the next two innings to take an 8-2 lead into the fifth. The Blue Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make things interesting, but Scott exploded in the sixth inning to put the game away.

The Highlanders’ pitching staff limited the Blue Devils to just three hits. Jellico’s run total was bolstered by seven Scott errors.

Scott 6, Sunbright 4: In the first half of a double-header in Huntsville Saturday afternoon, the Highlanders put four runs on the board in the fourth inning to pull out a 6-4 win over Sunbright.

Trailing 3-0 after 1.5 innings, the Highlanders played from behind for much of the game, but had cut the lead to 3-2 before the fourth inning explosion.

Reed Fancher had a pair of RBIs and scored a run, while Billy Hall, Hayden Byrge and Colby Bond each batted in a run. Byrge scored twice, while Hall, Jake Todd and Troy Wilson each scored a run.

Hall pitched the opening inning, giving up no hits and striking out two. But Sunbright was able to score a pair of earned runs in that first inning. Wilson came on to pitch the final five innings, striking out two while giving up four hits and a pair of earned runs, to earn the win.

Scott 14, Sunbright 5: In the second half of Saturday’s double-header, Scott turned seven hits into 14 runs, exploding for a 14-5 win over Sunbright.

The Highlanders ended the drama in the second inning, plating nine runs to build a commanding 10-1 lead. The lead was 10-5 going into the top half of the fourth, when Scott put four more runs on the board.

Mason Boles had three RBIs and two runs scored on a pair of hits, while Aaron Carson, Jake Todd and Dakoda Silcox each batted in two runs.

Reed Fancher scored three runs, while Gavon Terry and Carson each scored two runs. Billy Hall, Jake Todd, Hayden Byrge, Troy Wilson and Silcox scored runs as well.

Carson, Silcox and Wilson combined to strike out nine and give up just four hits across four innings.

Carson did most of the work, striking out seven while giving up three hits in 3.1 innings. After a brief appearance by Silcox, Wilson closed the win out by striking out Sunbright’s final two batters.