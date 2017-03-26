Jonathan Wilson pitched a complete-game shutout at Bear Creek on Monday, March 20, as Oneida opened District 4-A play with a 16-0 win over Oakdale.

Wilson struck out six batters and gave up just four hits to earn the win for the Indians.

While Wilson’s performance on the mound was dominating, the Indians’ bats were just as dominant, especially late.

A host of Oneida batters each finished with a pair of RBIs, including Lance Williams, Drew Crabtree, Tucker Manis and Seth Cross. Caleb Jeffers, Jonah Harper, Jakob Hamilton and Elijah West batted in runs, as well.

Jeffers finished with three runs scored, while Wilson helped his cause by scoring two runs on a pair of hits. Also scoring two runs for Oneida were Harper, Hamilton, Crabtree and Manis. Williams and Cross crossed the plate, as well.

Oneida made the most of 10 hits, with 11 earned runs against the Eagles.

Oneida 6, Oakdale 0: The second game of Oneida’s series with the Eagles, played Tuesday, March 21, in Oakdale, saw the Indians’ bats cool off a bit. But Oneida’s pitching was no less dominant, as the Indians picked up a 6-0 win to cap the series.

Caleb Jeffers and Jonah Harper teamed up to hold the Eagles scoreless. Jeffers earned the win, giving up only two hits and striking out six across 5.2 innings of work. Harper closed the deal, striking out two and giving up no hits in 1.1 innings.

Oneida’s bats collected just six hits, but that was more than enough with the Indians’ pitching shutting down Oakdale’s offense. Caleb Jeffers had two RBIs and a run scored, while Seth Cross had an RBI and two runs scored, and Jonathan Wilson had an RBI and scored a run.

Harper also batted in a run, while Jakob Hamilton also scored a run.

Oneida 4, Rockwood 3: Oneida jumped to a 4-1 lead after three innings, then withstood a late rally by Rockwood to pick up a win away from home in Roane County on Thursday.

Lance Williams, Jakob Hamilton and Seth Cross each batted in runs, while Jonathan Wilson, Elijah West, Landon Phillips and Hamilton each scored a run as Oneida put two runs on the board in each of the second and third innings.

Rockwood scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to slice into Oneida’s lead, but the Tigers could not quite complete the rally.

Caleb Jeffers earned the win, striking out six and giving up a pair of hits across 5.1 innings. Wilson closed the game out, giving up no hits in the final 1.2 innings after Rockwood had cut the lead to one.