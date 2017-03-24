Oneida's Tyler Kuhn splits two Scott High defenders — Ben Cross (12) and Wyatt Owens — during a game in Huntsville on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (LeEtta Boyatt/IH)

HUNTSVILLE — There are big games, and then there is the game Ethan Smith had for Oneida on Thursday.

Smith had four goals for Oneida, as the Indians pulled away for a 7-2 win over Scott High.

After a goal by Nash Lowe to start the scoring, with an assist by Tyler Kuhn, Smith scored back-to-back goals, one of which was assisted by Lowe.

Kuhn scored Oneida's fourth goal, and Zak Patton scored the Indians' fifth goal on an assist by Kuhn. Then Smith scored two more goals, both of which were assisted by Kuhn.

Scott's scores came from Devon Creekmore, on an assist by Wyatt Owens, and from Will Blakley on an assist by his brother, Ben Blakley.

IH Staff
