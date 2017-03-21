WINFIELD — A 39-year-old man was killed here Wednesday, March 15, in a single-vehicle accident.

Jason L. Adkins, 39, of Winfield, was fatally injured when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Bethlehem Road shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to a preliminary report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Adkins was the driver and sole occupant of a 1990 Toyota pickup truck. The report, filed by Trooper Isaiah Lloyd, stated that Adkins was northbound on Bethlehem Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

Lloyd noted in the report that Adkins was not wearing a seatbelt, which he opined might have made a difference in the accident.

Funeral arrangements remained incomplete Monday.