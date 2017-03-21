Milford Eugene ‘Mick” West, 75, of Oneida, passed away March 16, 2017, at Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center in Oneida.

Born November 11, 1941, he was preceded in death by his parents, Olson and Mable Terry West; wife, Gloria June Hammock West; and in-laws: Nelson and Martha West Hammock, Noah Hammock and Johnny Hammock.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Lynn (Raymond) Papineau; grandchildren: Miranda Lynn Goodman, Taylor Scott Foster, Jacob Noah Papineau, and Joshua Papineau; sisters: Virgie (Jake) Autry, Louise (Donald) Jeffers, and Judy (Lewis) Sexton, all of Oneida; brother, Charles (Rose) West of Ypsilanti, Mich.; special aunt, Elizabeth Terry; special friend, Keith Warwick; and many other relatives.

He loved the outdoors and when he was younger, loved to hunt and fish, and liked to build Martin bird houses and sit on his back porch and watch the Martins. He loved to garden, and retired from Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti, Mich., in 1995, at which time he returned to Oneida. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the expert badge for M-14 rifle marksmanship. He was baptized in 2012, and was a member of the Big Ridge Road Missionary Baptist Church. When he became homebound, he watched church services faithfully.

Funeral service was conducted March 19, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating. Music was provided by the Golden Chords of First Baptist Church-Oneida. Graveside service followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.