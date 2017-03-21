HUNTSVILLE — The Flat Creek Park here has been rechristened Huntsville City Park.

That was the decision of the Huntsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, by unanimous vote, during Thursday's meeting. Mayor Dennis Jeffers said the purpose of renaming the park was to brand it as Huntsville's own.

"I grew up at Flat Creek Park. It's Huntsville City Park," Jeffers said. "There's a sign there that says Flat Creek Park, (but) we put a lot of money into that and we're getting ready to put a lot more money into that.

"It's no longer going to be called Flat Creek Park," Jeffers added. "We as a board have agreed on that, and we're going to make it official."

That was one of only a few items of official business during the town's monthly meeting of the mayor and aldermen. The board approved the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a compliance manual for Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which Jeffers described as a housekeeping measure needed for parks and recreation grant funds to be released, and approved a resolution to establish a public records policy that Jeffers said is being mandated by all of Tennessee's municipalities. Finally, the board approved a special meeting for Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m., to consider the second reading of the ordinance.

In an update to the board, Jeffers said planning for the town's annual Firemen's Fourth Festival continues, with numerous changes planned for 2017. The two-day event is hosted by Huntsville Fire & Rescue as a fundraiser.

"I'm not sure we've ever started out a Fourth of July where it could be a possible fundraiser for our fire department," Jeffers said. "We usually start out in the hole and finish in the hole. I don't think it's going to be that way this year."

Jeffers said 12 sponsors are on board to help fund the event, and lauded a surge of volunteers who have gotten involved, as well.

"As far as money goes and support goes from our local businesses here in town, they're jumping on board," Jeffers said. "We're getting really excited here."

Alderman Jim Morrow said the community involvement in the festival's early planning stages is greater than he can recall during his years of association with the town.

"Even though it's a fundraiser for the fire department, it's a celebration for the community," Morrow said. "We have more community involvement than I can ever remember, even way back in the beginning."

Jeffers said additional volunteers will be welcomed.

"Anyone who has ideas, I encourage you to contact us," the mayor said. "We'll put you on one of these committees and put you to work."

Traditionally, the Firemen's Fourth begins on the evening of July 3 and continues all day on July 4, with an Independence Day parade and fireworks display, along with live entertainment, games and vendors, among other events.