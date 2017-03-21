Harold Perdue, 82, of Oneida, passed away March 14, 2017, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, April 10, 1934, he was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Perdue and Ada Godsey Berry; wife, Christine Perdue; son, Harlon Perdue; step-father, Jerry Berry; sister, Lou Hutson; and brothers, Dennis and Frankie Berry.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his children: Brenda (Kenny) Hedrick, Dale (Mary Ann) Perdue, Catherine (David) Jeffers, Barlon (Crystal) Perdue, Belinda Reagan, Melinda (Jamie) Wallace, Colleen (Jeff) Peters and Kaylon Perdue; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother, Jimmy Berry; daughter-in-law, Colleen Adkins; nephew, Dorman Keith; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 16, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Kimbrell officiating. Music was provided by Arzo and Linda Hamby. Graveside service was conducted March 17, at Phillips Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.