HUNTSVILLE — The Michael Dunn Center, a private non-profit agency headquartered in Kingston, is seeking funding from Scott County.

Nicky Dolan, a representative of the Dunn Center, appeared before Scott County Commission Monday to ask that the local community “step up and help” the Dunn Center’s efforts in Scott County.

Dolan, who said she works with 17 children in Scott County at the present time and has worked with 25 children over the past year, said Roane County Commission — which provides some funding to the Dunn Center — had requested that other counties served by the agency foot their share of the bill.

Dolan described her job position as an “early intervention developmental therapist,” and said her work primarily involves the families of children ages birth to three years. Some children the Dunn Center represents have minor issues, such as delayed speech, but several of the children the agency works with in Scott County were drug-dependent at birth, Dolan said.

In response to questioning from commissioners, Dolan said that most of the Dunn Center’s funding comes from the State of Tennessee in the form of education block grants. She said she did not know how much funding Roane County provides to the center, but added that it is the only county that currently provides financial aid to the center. Dolan said she has approached county government in Campbell and Clay counties, where she also works, but has not received financial commitments there.

In response to questioning from commissioners, Dolan will submit a formal request for financing to the Scott County Department of Finance, where it will be considered as part of the looming budget hearings for fiscal year 2017-2018.

Jones says thanks: Judy Jones, a long-time representative of Farm Credit Services Mid-America, appeared before County Commission Monday to thank commissioners and County Mayor Dale Perdue for their efforts to convince her employer not to close its Oneida office last year.

While that effort was unsuccessful, Jones said, “It was noted how much community support our office had. Over the past several years, Farm Credit over a four-state area has closed a number of offices and they’ve never had the support they had here.”

Along with Oneida, Farm Credit closed its office in Tazewell. Both offices were absorbed into the lender’s larger office in Knoxville. Jones said that she is still employed by Farm Credit, and works out of her home while using the conference room at the Scott County Mayor’s Office as a meeting place to close some loans.

“Farm Credit is still in the community and still making loans,” Jones said.

Odds & Ends: Jonathan Morris was recognized by County Commission at the outset of Monday’s meeting for obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout after 10 years as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. Morris received a standing ovation from commissioners after county attorney John Beaty read aloud a resolution that was formally adopted by the Commission.

Several applications for notary public were approved by commissioners, including applications from Allison Mays of Oneida, Lisa Crabtree of Huntsville, Lora Keeton of Helenwood, Ginny Douglas of Oneida, Dennis Jones Jr. of Oneida, Christopher Sewell of Jamestown, Heather King of Oneida, Cindy Latham of Oneida, and Debra Griffith of Robbins. In addition, notary public surety bonds were approved for Jill Damron and Charles B. Sexton through Western Surety, Lori Miller through Personal Surety, Lauren Coffey and Lorie Mason through State Farm Fire & Casualty, and Mark Love through RLI Insurance.