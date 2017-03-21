David Lance Strunk, 76, of Oneida, passed away March 17, 2017, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Middletown, Ohio, August 12, 1940, he was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Mae Strunk Stanfill Olinger Napier; father, Robert Lee Olinger; wife, Irene C. Crabtree Burke Strunk; brothers: Richard (Gloria) Olinger, Kelly (Dorothy) Stanfill, Joseph (Margaret) Stanfill, and Worley Lee Olinger; sister, Ruth Hubbard; and brothers-in-law, Clell Reed and Johnny C. King.

In the 1960’s, he served in the United States Navy in Tijuana and also ran electronic rovers by air in Cambodia right before the start of Vietnam War. In 1977, he worked at HBD–Oneida and was responsible for a number of inventions that helped further the company.

He is survived by his children: Allen Lee Lance (Autumn) Strunk, Mark Allen (Tania) Haltrom, Tonja Kathleen (Elmer) Armstrong, Scotty William (Tammy) Bradshaw, Kathy Burke, Donnie (Carol) Burke, and Karen (Mike) Chambers; grandchildren: Levi, Evalee, Korey, Betheny Jenny, Jacob, Amanda, Michelle, Shannon, Jessica, Mike, Kathleen, and Makayla; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin, Jake, Anderson, Ansley, Kris, Chloie Kayden, Kylie, Jaylen, Emma, McKenna, Michael Paul, Marquel, and Michael; brothers and sisters: Gary Olinger, Dorothy King Olinger, Sue Ellen Reed and Rebecca Sue (Eugene) Daugherty; sister-in-law, Nancy Olinger; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Graveside service was conducted March 19, at Black Oak Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.