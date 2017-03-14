ROBBINS — What started as a search for one man wanted on an arrest warrant here Friday led not only to his arrest but to the arrest of his brother and another acquaintance, as well.

Jason Butler, 37, of Robbins, was wanted on a probation violation warrant, and was ultimately arrested as he attempted to slip out the back door of a residence where he had been hiding.

First, though, officers arrested his brother, Travis Butler, 40, of Robbins, for felony possession of methamphetamine and other charges.

According to a report filed by Scott County Sheriff's Department drug agent Kris Lewallen, Travis Butler was arrested after officers arrived at his home searching for his brother. Allegedly, criminal interdiction officer Keith Hawkins and K-9 deputy Daniel Garrett saw a bag of meth "lying in plain view" in Butler's bedroom as they searched the home for his brother.

Butler allegedly led officers to the home of another Robbins man, Brandon K. King, 25, where Jason Butler was arrested as he attempted to escape through a back door at the residence.

King was also arrested for filing a false report, after allegedly telling officers that Butler was not present at his residence. Officers allegedly noticed a small bag of marijuana in plain view inside the home, and King allegedly admitted to having two bags of meth in his pants pocket.

Allegedly, King told Lewallen that "everything that officers needed to send him to prison was located inside of a coffee table" in the home. In that table, officers allegedly found several items of drug paraphernalia used for both the personal use of marijuana and the sale of marijuana.

Lewallen also recovered 1.58 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, the report stated. In a rear bedroom of the home, Hawkins discovered eight marijuana plants, including pots and potting soil and grow lamps.

King was charged with felony possession of marijuana for resale, felony possession of meth for resale, cultivation of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and filing a false report. Travis Butler was charged with felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing contraband into a penal facility and filing a false report. Jason Butler was charged with evading arrest.