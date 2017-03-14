Nolan Carl Lowe, 73, of Oneida, passed away March 11, 2017.

Born in Scott County, December 28, 1943, he was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda C. Lowe; wife, June Lowe; granddaughter, Jerrianda Kennedy; step-father, Odas Lowe; infant sister, Thelma Ann; brothers: Kendell, Rodger, and David Lowe; and brother-in-law, Harry Byrge.

He is survived by his father, Anzel Lowe of Stevens, Tenn.; children: Wanda Pergram of the New River community, Wayne Lowe and David (Vicky) Lowe, both of Norma, Tammy (Randy) Kennedy and Carla Hicks, both of Oneida, and Larry (Tiffany) Byrge of Huntsville; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, brothers: James (Evelyn) Lowe of Helenwood, Oscar (Cindy) Lowe of the Ditney Trail community, Lonas (Lodena) Lowe of Huntsville, Johnny (Jody) Lowe of Oneida, and Thomas Lowe and Allen (Doris) Lowe, both of Stephens, Tenn.; sisters: Lois Byrge of Norma, Parthenie (Ray) Perry of LaFollette, Fay Heath of Huntsville, Dessie Braiden of Ga., Karen (Pat) Alshire of Huntsville, Diane (Mike) Reynolds of Oakdale, and Janice Farmer of Petros; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 15, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Graveside service was conducted March 16.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.