Louetta Perkins, 60, of Oneida, passed away March 9, 2017, at her home.

Born in Scott County, October 22, 1956, she was preceded in death by her mother, Josie Duncan Hicks, grandparents: Lewis and Trannie Duncan, Flaura Byrd, and Tom Hicks; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Buttram.

She is survived by her father, G.W. Hicks; husband, Willard Perkins of Oneida; sons, Travis Perkins of Oneida, and Leamon (Lisa) Perkins of Pine Knot, Ky.; daughter, Danielle (Bruce) Barlow of Somerset, Ky.; grandchildren: Bruce Perkins, Billy Perkins, Samantha Moore and Jacob Barlow, all of Pine Knot, Ky.; sister, Judy Buttram of Oneida; brothers: Gillis (Cheryl) Hicks, Wayne Hicks and Kevin (Jackie) Hicks, all of Oneida; in-laws, Betty (Paul) Stanley of Winfield, and Paul (Patricia) Perkins of Oneida; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 14, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Massengale and Bro. Larry Fultz officiating. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, at New Light Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.